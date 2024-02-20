F1 star believes 'jealousy' could hinder Hamilton to Ferrari switch

GPFans Staff



Sergio Perez of Red Bull speculates that Lewis Hamilton's move to Mercedes could breed jealousy within the team.

Hamilton's unexpected decision to depart Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season for a multi-year deal with Ferrari has posed a challenge for Mercedes, necessitating the quest for a replacement to fill the void left by the British driver.

It also means December’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will see one of F1’s most successful partnerships conclude.

At the time of writing, Hamilton and Mercedes have won six Drivers Championships and seven Constructors Championships since teaming up in 2013.

Perez: Interesting dynamics

Hamilton will leave Mercedes after 11 years together at seasons end

Among those favourites for Hamilton’s seat include Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon, Daniel Ricciardo and Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli.

However, whilst Mercedes will have an eye on the future, the team will switch their focus on 2024, where Hamilton will partner George Russell for the third consecutive season.

Russell will take over as team leader of Mercedes by virtue of Hamilton’s departure, with the 26-year-old from Kings Lynn contracted to the team until 2025.

"Interesting, but more than that, I think the dynamics, it's going to be interesting to watch from the outside,” told Perez at Red Bull’s 2024 launch. “Having a driver that is moving teams, we all know how jealous the teams are on sharing information.

“Because, obviously, Lewis has been there [at Mercedes] for many years, and he will be taking a lot of knowledge to another team.

"So again, there will be some interesting dynamics to watch from the outside."

