Brundle reveals how he expects Hamilton ‘farewell tour’ to unfold

Martin Brundle anticipates that Lewis Hamilton will devote himself entirely to what he envisions as a 'farewell tour' with Mercedes in the upcoming season.

The 2024 season marks Hamilton's 12th and final campaign with the German team, bringing an end to a historic partnership that has endured for over a decade since his Formula 1 debut with a Mercedes-powered McLaren in 2007.

Throughout his tenure with the team, the British driver has achieved remarkable milestones, including equaling Michael Schumacher's record with six of his seven world titles secured under the Mercedes banner.

Hamilton has also shattered numerous records, standing as the all-time leader in wins, pole positions, and podium finishes in Formula 1 history.

Hamilton will make the switch to Ferrari for the 2025 season on a multi-year deal, replacing Carlos Sainz and will partner up with Charles Leclerc, who has also signed a long-term contract with the team.

Lewis Hamilton is determined to leave Mercedes on a high before he departs for Ferrari

The W15 will be the final Mercedes machine the Brit will drive

The 39-year-old will partner Charles Leclerc

Brundle: Mercedes will see 2024 as farewell tour

The 39-year-old has vowed to leave Mercedes on a high and give his all in the 2024 season, and Sky f1 pundit Brundle believes he and the team will continue their ‘wonderful’ relationship right until the final race.

Speaking on the Sky F1 podcast, he said: “I have no doubt he will give it absolutely everything he’s got until the last lap of the last race in Abu Dhabi for Mercedes-Benz.

“He’ll be wearing those overalls, holding that steering wheel, representing 1,500 people. If everybody’s smart in that, and I think they are all very smart people, they’ve had such a wonderful relationship together, Hamilton and Mercedes-Benz, and Toto and the team, I think they’ll see it as a farewell tour.

“That’s how I think they should and will treat it, and then wish him farewell and hope that he loses in a Ferrari.”

