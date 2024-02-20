Hamilton draws attention outside Ferrari venue with fashion icon

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, added a touch of glitz and glamour to the F1 scene as part of the celebrity crowd in London on Sunday.

While gearing up for pre-season testing later this week, marking his final season with Mercedes before a move to Ferrari in 2025, Hamilton traded stepping into a car for stepping out of one.

Reports suggest he was arriving at an after-party following the BAFTA awards ceremony in London.

Fans clamoured on the London streets, shouting his name, as Hamilton wearing a long overcoat and sunglasses exited a vehicle followed by fashion icon Anna Wintour.

READ MORE: Hamilton posts teaser before car hits F1 track

Lewis Hamilton will be racing for Mercedes for the final time in the 2024 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton has been confirmed to drive for Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton arrives in style at BAFTA bash

It's also noted that just yards away across the road, the British star's arrival was right in front of a Ferrari store in the capital city.

Hamilton has always been attracted to the celebrity lifestyle and history has already proven he can juggle his off-track life with the demands of an F1 driver judging by his extraordinary results across his career.

Therefore, Mercedes will not be too concerned that the 39-year-old is taking his eye off the ball just days before stepping into the W15.

Testing for the team at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain gets underway on Wednesday, with just three days of running before the start of F1 2024.

Lewis Hamilton and Anna Wintour arrive at Vogue BAFTA after party #lewishamilton pic.twitter.com/YN41yiW6Nu — Emily Wilson (@ecewr) February 18, 2024

READ MORE: Pundit reports top Mercedes F1 star was targeted by rival teams