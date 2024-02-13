F1 pundit warns Hamilton could STRUGGLE against new team-mate

David Couthard has warned Lewis Hamilton that he could struggle against Charles Leclerc when the two go head to head in qualifying with the same machinery in 2025.

Having already achieved 23 pole positions in his career, the Monegasque driver has something of a reputation as a one-lap maestro, even if his race results starting from the front are less than stellar.

The Brit himself has the most pole positions in the sport’s history with 104, but Leclerc’s generational one lap talent could prove to be a challenge for Hamilton who will be entering his 19th F1 season when he first partners Leclerc.

It also means that Leclerc will be tough to match across a Sunday too, with the Ferrari driver starving for a shot at the F1 title across the course of a whole year.

Lewis Hamilton is without a race victory in over two years

Lewis Hamilton will be with Ferrari for at least two seasons until 2026

Coulthard: Charles will be at full strength

David Coulthard points out that Leclerc will be difficult opposition for Hamilton when he joins up with the Scuderia.

“Charles is a young and fast driver,” he said. “He doesn't have the World Championships and the experience of Lewis, but I think he'll be a champion in the future.

“I think Charles is one of the fastest drivers on the flying lap, he's amazing in qualifying, and Lewis is an extraordinary race driver.

“But at 40 years old, I don't see him as fast on the flying lap anymore. And at that point, Charles will be at full strength.”

The two are yet to fight on track fiercely for race wins, much like Max Verstappen has with Hamilton – a good omen for a relationship which will need to be strong if Ferrari are to win.

If they can work well together, regardless of qualifying speed, Ferrari could stand their best chance at a world championship since they took the constructors’ crown in 2008.

