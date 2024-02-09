Coulthard in scathing F1 verdict over big teams

David Coulthard has warned that Formula 1 starts to lose its magic when any one team dominates for too long, much as Mercedes and Red Bull have this last decade.

Coulthard drove for the latter team for four years between 2005 and 2008, retiring from the sport just before their first major period of success.

The team went on to win four consecutive drivers’ and constructors’ championships between 2010 and 2013, and are in the middle of another brutal streak of five combined titles between 2021 and 2023.

It’s the current patch of domination that has left fans and pundits alike, hungry for more on-track action at the front of the Formula 1 pack.

Red Bull won 21 of 22 grands prix on offer in 2023

Max Verstappen is hunting his fourth consecutive drivers' championship in 2024

Coulthard: Too much success kind of takes away the magic

Asked about what aspects of the sport worry him currently, Coulthard told the Telegraph that dominance is one.

“That expression, 'familiarity breeds contempt'? If you adapt that to sport, the same thing goes,” he said.

“Too much success kind of takes away the magic. With sport, we look to be inspired, to grow, to move forward, and if one team is doing all that, then it doesn't give enough hope for everybody.”

In two weeks' time when pre-season testing for the 2024 season arrives in Bahrain, team, fans and the media alike will begin to get a picture of whether everyone is in for another year of dominance.

While Red Bull confirmed that the RB20 will be an evolution of last years’ car, the door could be open for their rivals to close the gap with some brave development decisions as the season progresses.

