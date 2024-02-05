Red Bull F1 boss accused of 'inappropriate behavior'

Formula 1 boss Christian Horner is facing accusations of inappropriate behaviour within the Red Bull team, according to news reports.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported that te behaviour is linked to one employee within the UK-based outfit and the reigning F1 constructors' champions have launched an internal investigation.

A spokesperson for the Austrian team told the newspaper that the company had been informed of 'certain recent allegations' and CEO Oliver Mintzlaff is said to be taking the accusation very seriously.

In response, Red Bull confirmed it has launched an independent investigation, saying: "This process, which is already underway, is being conducted by external, specialist counsel.

"The company takes these matters very seriously and the investigation will be completed as quickly as possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time".

GPFans USA has approached Red Bull for comment.

Horner 'completely' denies allegations

Horner has now also reportedly responded to the investigation according to De Telegraaf and denies the allegations, saying: “I completely deny these claims.”

The reports come at a far from ideal time for the Red Bull team who will be launching their new car, deemed to be called the RB20, on February 15 as they look to defend both Formula One world championships.

Having won 21 of the 22 races last term, including 19 by world champion Max Verstappen, the team and the Dutchman once again will enter the new season as favourites

Horner has been instrumental to the recent success, and has been a crucial factor to the team's rise since their debut in 2005. Under his tenure, the team have won seven world drivers' championships and six constructors' titles.

