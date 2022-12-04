Gasly issues Alpine warning ahead of "fresh start"

Ian Parkes & Sam Hall

Sunday 4 December 2022 15:00

Pierre Gasly has warned Alpine must have the "right approach" to make the most of his fresh start with the F1 team.

The Frenchman will partner Esteban Ocon next year after joining from AlphaTarui.

Although Alpine enjoyed its strongest season since Renault returned to F1 in 2016, finishing fourth in the constructors' standings with 173 points, Gasly is aware of the challenge he faces to keep the team in this position.

"I really believe this team is a fresh start for me and an opportunity to make something amazing together," said the Frenchman.

"They had their best season since they came back and are on a trajectory, improving season after season.

"From what I have seen, I am definitely confident that what we can achieve together next season can be very, very impressive.

"On my side, I am ready for it. A lot of work is needed over the winter.

"You never underestimate the work and effort it is to switch teams and start working with a new team, a new environment, a new car, and new guys.

"We really need to have the right approach to make it work as much as possible but I am very confident from what I have seen that there is the potential to achieve fantastic results."

After finishing ninth in the 2021 drivers' championship, Gasly slumped to 14th this term with less than a quarter of his previous points tally.

Reflecting on the fact an uncompetitive car may have masked his performances to some people, Gasly added: "For sure I had a much more pleasant year in 2021 than 2022.

"It was just purely the fact we haven't had the competitiveness and the speed to show much.

"People look at the front. Some people, past second place, don't even pay that much attention, so maybe past eighth you don't really see what happens at the back."