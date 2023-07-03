Driver badly injured in fatal Spa crash 'heartbroken' after Dilano van 't Hoff death

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 3 July 2023 13:27

Adam Fitzgerald has shared a tribute to Dutch racing driver Dilano van 't Hoff, after he was involved in the incident that led to the teenager's death.

The 18-year-old died after a crash at a race in the Formula Regional European Championship at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

The tragedy occurred during a wet final race of the weekend on Saturday, after a multi-car incident on the exit of Raidillon.

And Fitzgerald, who suffered multiple broken bones in the accident himself, has taken to social media to share a touching tribute after Van 't Hoff's death.

Writing on Instagram, he said: "I have no words for Dilano's family other than I am truly heartbroken for them.

"They and Dilano are constantly in my thoughts. I just don't know what to say other than my heart is broken for them.

"Rest in peace Dilano."

Formula 1 and FIA pay tribute

"We are so sad to learn of the passing of Dilano van 't Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps. Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport," said Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

An FIA statement read: "The FIA extends its condolences to the family and friends of Dilano van 't Hoff and to the MP Motorsport Team following the incident today during the Formula Regional European Championship event at Spa-Francorchamps."

GPFans sends their best wishes and condolences to Dilano van 't Hoff's family, his team and friends at this extremely difficult time