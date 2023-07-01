Alonso lashes out at journalists over Sainz claims

Lauren Sneath

Fernando Alonso has confirmed that he and Carlos Sainz are ‘good friends’ as he criticised the Spanish media for its negative representations of their relationship.

The two Spanish drivers have known each other a long time, with Sainz often crediting Alonso with his passion for F1.

This season, however, Spanish outlets have reported tensions between the pair, notably after the sprint race in Azerbaijan and after the Australian Grand Prix.

During the former, Alonso called for Sainz to receive a penalty for making contact with him. He told Fox Sports Premium ES at the time: “If I did not slow down Carlos would get me into the wall, if I did not slow and there’s contact he should get penalised, it’s about checking telemetry.”

In Australia, Sainz was penalised and demoted from fourth to 12th for causing a collision with Alonso in the penultimate lap of the race. At the time, Sainz told Sky Sports F1: “It is the most unfair penalty I have seen in my life.”

However, the drivers disagreed with the Spanish media’s assessment of their relationship.

Ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, Alonso was asked if his relationship with Sainz was good, as "we read sometimes, here in Spain, stupid things”.

He responded: “As Carlos said before, we know each other for a very, very long time and we are good friends, inside the circuit and outside as well.

“And as you said, you know, there are many stupid things and this year because I have a competitive car and we are fighting close together on track, as you said, in Spain, we are like this.

“We have to accept, us, and we have to unfortunately know that the level of journalism in Spain is low. Not for you.

“But generally. So that's the way it is. That's why, you know, we are not often in Spain, unfortunately. And we try to avoid our country, unfortunately, for many things.”

Sainz: Our fight will always stay on track

Sainz agreed with his compatriot, saying: “It's true that this year we are more… There's more competition, because we are fighting for similar positions, but that for me always stays on track and will always stay on track.

“And I know how to separate the track to the outside of the track. I think I've always been good at it. Fernando has always been good at it.

“We are both obviously mature enough to know that, and we're just going to try and enjoy the moment, because it's a good moment for Spain, a good moment for Formula 1 in Spain.

“The interest that we have is huge. And to spoil it with stupid stuff that might come out is I think not worth it. But honestly it’s not worth even giving my attention and commenting on it.

“Because it's giving importance and attention to people or someone that just doesn't know or just wants to do something bad, so I'll leave it there.”

