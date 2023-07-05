Former F1 driver names VITAL quality Alonso, Hamilton and Verstappen share

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 5 July 2023 15:57

Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert has claimed that Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen all share the same ability to motivate themselves to be the best they can be – something that has led to the Aston Martin driver having "the best season of his life".

Alonso has enjoyed a hugely successful season at Aston Martin, recording six podiums from the first eight races this year.

At 41-years-old, the Spaniard has shown that he still has the same hunger to see him push for victory despite having spent more than two decades in the sport.

And Herbert believes that it is Alonso's ability to continuously be able to motivate himself that has led to his success at Aston Martin.

'An underdog situation'

"Fernando Alonso is having the season of his life,' he told OLBG. "Remember Nigel Mansell was nearly 40 when he won his championship. It is all about motivation.

"For instance, when Ayrton Senna sometimes didn’t turn up for the first couple of tests we used to do back in the day, he was trying to get himself motivated to be able to get back in the car after a long season and be ready for the off.

"Hamilton is very much that way inclined, as is Verstappen. Alonso still has a thrill of driving an F1 car.

Fernando Alonso will be targeting yet another podium at the Austrian Grand Prix

"He is in a bit of an underdog situation with Aston Martin and I think that motivates him to be able to pull out those results.

"His comment about that’s the last time I am not on the podium [after the Spanish Grand Prix] is a by-product of that motivation. It is so refreshing and it is lovely that he has got back to that enthusiastic way rather than when he was not enjoying life at McLaren Honda and he was complaining on the radio about the engine.

"That’s not there anymore. He is in a very happy place. That is what you need to get the best out of yourself, the team and the car."

