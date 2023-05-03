The INCREDIBLE Alonso stat that shows he's still got the pace of youth

Dan McCarthy

Wednesday 3 May 2023 21:57 - Updated: 22:04

Fernando Alonso might be the oldest driver on the F1 grid, but that doesn't mean he can't match any of his younger colleagues punch for punch when it comes to starting quickly.

The Spaniard, who began Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku in sixth, got an incredible launch heading into turn one of the narrow street circuit, as detailed by an Instagram video from the official F1 account.

Alonso set off in magnificent fashion, reacting to the lights going out in a staggering 0.12 seconds.

Because of the tight nature of the Baku street circuit, he was unable to make up any places to start with, but it was another sign the 41-year-old is feeling as fresh as ever.

Alonso in fine fettle at the start of 2023

Alonso's switch from Alpine to Aston Martin is working an absolute treat so far with the two-time world champion already finishing on the podium three times in 2023.

Brought in to replace the experience of Sebastian Vettel, he looks to be the ideal team leader for the short term and Aston Martin's pace has been so impressive this season, they may well end challenging for race wins down the line.

Alonso is competing well with the established top three teams of Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari and that will continue if he remains as effective on the start line.

As well as the 0.12 second launch, Alonso achieved a 0-100kmph time of 2.86 seconds off the start line en route to a fourth-place finish.

Perhaps Instagram user 'bill_ampatzidis' summed it up best by saying: "In his 40s Fernando has better reactions times that (sic) other drivers in their 20s."

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?