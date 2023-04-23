Tsunoda gives Vettel seal of approval for F1 paddock return

Harry Smith

Sunday 23 April 2023 17:57

Yuki Tsunoda has revealed his opinion about the idea of Sebastian Vettel as a future AlphaTauri team principal.

Speculation has been plentiful surrounding a potential return to the paddock for the four-time world champion with Franz Tost's incoming retirement only adding fuel to the fire.

Tost, who turned 67 in January, has claimed that he only plans to stay in the sport for another three seasons as he eyes his retirement from Formula 1.

Sebastian Vettel retired from Formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season

This would leave a void in the Red Bull setup with a succession plan needed for the long-serving team principal.

Many have touted that Vettel could be a potential replacement for Tost when he does retire with a romantic reunion with the team at which the German started his F1 career not inconceivable.

AlphaTauri homecoming

“That would be really interesting to see how Sebastian would be as a team manager," Tsunoda said on the Beyond The Grid podcast.

“For example, what Helmut Marko is doing now with Red Bull juniors, I think Sebastian would also be very good at taking care of Red Bull juniors because he’s one of the most successful drivers in Formula 1."

Tsunoda then pointed to some examples of Vettel's leadership in the paddock.

“I can tell from all the race briefings from last year before qualifying, he always said the points where we have to improve in terms of track, the kerb or something like that.

"He was the first guy to raise his hands so I think Sebastian can be that guy.”

