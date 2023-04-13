Alonso makes upgrade prediction as off-track race heats up

Harry Smith

Thursday 13 April 2023 16:27

Fernando Alonso has discussed the impact that upgrades will play in shaking up the field as the season progresses with the Spaniard suggesting that major upgrades will start to flow when we arrive in Baku.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix offers a unique development opportunity for teams in 2023 with the race now coming after a three-week break following the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix.

Reports in the media have already suggested that multiple teams are readying major upgrade packages in time for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and this is in line with Alonso's prediction.

Alonso will be hoping that the order is shaken up as little as possible after kickstarting his 2023 campaign with three successive podium finishes.

Fernando Alonso has recorded three consecutive podiums in 2023

Upgrade race underway

Speaking with the media in Australia, Alonso questioned: "Which team is developing the car faster?"

"I think the first three races being away from Europe, it’s difficult to bring upgrades and things like that."

Alonso went on to predict that the order could shuffle in the coming races.

"But from now on, maybe we see the level of the teams changing a little bit, race-by-race, depending on who brings an upgrade that is good enough."

READ MORE: F1 is for everyone – stop gatekeeping and make room for all