Horner makes BIG prediction on Verstappen retirement

Lauren Sneath

Thursday 13 April 2023 11:57

Christian Horner has addressed Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 future and eventual retirement, saying the Dutchman is unlikely to emulate the grid's current elder statesman Fernando Alonso.

The Red Bull team principal, with whom Verstappen has won two world titles, cast doubt on the driver being like the Spaniard, who is making a surprise resurgence at the age of 41.

Verstappen, now 25, himself recently stoked speculation of an early exit should race formats change too much. Horner spoke of Verstappen’s “strong opinions” and need to complete his “own journey” in the sport.

He told Sky Sports: "Max is his own man and he's very, very strong in his opinions and on his outlook on what he wants to do in his life.

"And I don't see him being a Fernando Alonso and still racing at 41 or 42 years of age, or maybe not in Formula 1, but what his love and passion is, is racing.

"If he's not racing on track at the moment, he's racing in the virtual world, he's driving GT cars for fun, and his passion is just driving and racing, and while that burns within him, he's going to keep going.

"But how long that burns for, that's each individual's own journey, they've got to find that out for themselves."

F1 now a gruelling career

Horner also added that for any driver, the Formula 1 season is now a tough one to navigate, explaining: "23 races is a brutal calendar and it's tough.

"It's tough for the drivers, it's tougher for the mechanics that are travelling at the beginning of the week and returning on a Monday after an event.

"It is a brutal calendar and it does take its toll at some point."

Verstappen’s hints at retirement

Verstappen, who will be 31 years old when his current contract with Red Bull ends, spoke recently about leaving the grid for good.

Ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year, he told Sky Sports F1: "I want to do other stuff.

"F1 is amazing and I've achieved a lot, and I'm very happy and proud about it... but it's a lot of travelling and it's a lot of races."