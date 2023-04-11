Perez names the one thing keeping Verstappen relationship positive

Harry Smith

Sergio Perez has hit back at those questioning the relationship between himself and Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen, claiming that there is a 'very high level of respect' between the pair – and naming the thing that will keep their relationship positive.

The comments have arrived after a start to the 2023 season that has tested the duo's team-mate relationship.

While the season opener in Bahrain was largely trouble-free, the tension between the pair bubbled to the surface in Jeddah, suggesting that all is not well in the Red Bull camp.

A number of incidents placed a strain on the relationship in 2022, but Perez has responded to the outside speculation, claiming that the pair get on better than is suggested.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix placed more strain on the Red Bull duo's relationship

Maturity is key

Speaking to the media, Perez stated: "To be honest we have a lot more respect for each other than people out there might think. There's a great atmosphere in the team, there's a very high level of respect between each other, with all the engineers on his side and mine."

Perez was hopeful that the relationship could remain positive into the future, although he did suggest that maturity would play a major role in keeping their rivalry under control.

"I think we're both mature enough to know what's right and what's wrong, and as long as that's the case I don't expect that to change."

