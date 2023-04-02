Russell and Hamilton MONSTER Verstappen as Leclerc OUT - Australian GP Lap One

Sam Hall

Sunday 2 April 2023 07:07 - Updated: 07:15

The Australian Grand Prix got off to a frantic start as Max Verstappen dropped behind both Mercedes drivers.

Red Bull driver Verstappen made a slow start and this was pounced on into the opening corner by George Russell.

But things quickly got worse for the Dutchman, as Lewis Hamilton made the most of Verstappen's struggles to force his way past into turn two.

Slightly further down the order, Charles Leclerc was forced to take an early bath after Fernando Alonso made contact with the rear of the Ferrari and spun him into the gravel.

Although the incident was briefly looked at, the fact that Alonso had nowhere else to go - team-mate Lance Stroll's Aston Martin filling the inside line - no further action was taken.

With Leclerc stuck in the gravel, the safety car was deployed, something that allowed several drivers to take cheap pit stops.

Among this number was Sergio Perez, who started on hard compound tyres from the pit lane, but stopped twice - once to fit softs and secondly to bolt back on the hards - in the hope that he can now reach the chequered flag without an additional stop.

Australian Grand Prix - Lap One order

1. George Russell (Mercedes)

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

5. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

6. Alex Albon (Williams)

7. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

8. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

9. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

11. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

12. Lando Norris (McLaren)

13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

14. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

15. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

16. Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri)

17. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

18. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

19. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

OUT: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

