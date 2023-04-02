F1 2023 Australian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Sam Hall

Max Verstappen will start the Australian Grand Prix from pole position with some familiar faces in close pursuit.

The F1 championship leader scored his second pole position of the season on Saturday, adding to his prior success in Bahrain.

But it was a different story for team-mate Sergio Perez who crashed in Q1 and will now start from the pit lane after Red Bull elected to change his energy store and control electronics unit overnight.

Valtteri Bottas, originally 19th on the grid, also starts from the pit lane after breaching parc fermé conditions to make suspension setup changes.

In what has so far been a miserable season for Mercedes, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton showed incredible pace to position their W14s in second and third on the grid.

Fernando Alonso, currently third in the championship standings, starts from fourth for Aston Martin.

The Ferrari pair of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will start from fifth and seventh respectively, with Lance Stroll separating the duo.

