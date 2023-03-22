Harry Smith

Carlos Sainz has taken to Twitter to thank the Tifosi following a difficult start to the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Ferrari roared out of the blocks at the start of the 2022 season, capping off the opening round of the season in Bahrain with a one-two and following that up with a double podium in Saudi Arabia.

However, one year on from Ferrari's magnificent start and the Italian outfit are in turmoil following a Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that rendered Ferrari the fourth fastest car.

Some reports calculated that the SF-23 was as much as seven-tenths a lap slower than its predecessor at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit last weekend.

The start of the 2023 season has been nothing short of a disaster for the Scuderia, but figures within the team are calling for cool heads as Ferrari looks to rectify its development blunders.

'Forza Ferrari!!'

With the Tifosi in despair and the pressure already building at Maranello, Carlos Sainz took to Twitter on Wednesday to reassure the Ferrari faithful.

The Spaniard thanked the Ferrari fans for their 'unconditional support', stating that the team knows they are 'not where they want to be'.

Sainz did offer some reason for optimism though, stating that he believes the team can 'turn things around, together'.

He ended his Twitter address with a 'Forza Ferrari' rallying cry.

To all our Tifosi out there, thank you for your unconditional support. I know we are not where we want to be, but we are Scuderia Ferrari and I’m confident we can turn things around, together, pushing forward and never giving up. Forza Ferrari!! 🙌🏼🏎 — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) March 22, 2023

