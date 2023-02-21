FIRST LOOK at McLaren on track for first time
F1 News
The McLaren MCL60 has hit the track for the first time.
The Woking-based team unveiled its new car at a launch event at the McLaren Technology Centre last Monday [February 13], with the name referencing the 60th-anniversary celebrations to be held across the year.
Lando Norris has been joined by rookie Oscar Piastri after Daniel Ricciardo saw his contract terminated following a difficult two-year stint at the team.
With Bahrain pre-season testing beginning on Thursday [February 23], McLaren took the chance to shakedown its 2023 challenger for the first time at the same venue.
Time to unleash the power. 💪— McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 21, 2023
Our #MCL60 hits the track for the first time! pic.twitter.com/hFVWmWr6Ra
The pre-season test runs for three days before the first race of the season in Bahrain on March 3-5.
