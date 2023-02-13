WATCH LIVE: McLaren launch the MCL60

Ewan Gale

Monday 13 February 2023 06:57

McLaren will launch its 2023 challenger later today from its Woking base and you can watch along right here!

Oscar Piastri joins Lando Norris for his rookie campaign as McLaren celebrates 60 years of existence.

To begin those celebrations, the new car will be called the MCL60, with the launch following in the trail of Haas, Red Bull, Williams, Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri.

The unveiling can be watched below, through McLaren's YouTube channel, beginning at 5pm.

The team finished fifth in the constructors' standings last season and will be hoping to recover from that slump to make advances towards regular podium appearances.

This push will be made with new team principal Andrea Stella after Andreas Seild joined Sauber as CEO.