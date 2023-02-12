Does splash of red suit AlphaTauri?
Does splash of red suit AlphaTauri?
AlphaTauri bizarrely revealed the AT04 in a short YouTube video on Saturday night.
The new car features a splash of red in a nod to new sponsor Orlen, whilst the now traditional blue and white look has largely been retained.
So ahead of Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsunoda taking to the track in the new machinery, what do you think of the look?
Related news
FIRST LOOK: AlphaTauri in bizarre AT04 reveal
Yesterday 22:30
AlphaTauri make Tsunoda demand after radio rant drop-off
28 january 15.000+ views
Kubica F1 career over as major sponsor jumps to AlphaTauri
27 january 30.000+ views
De Vries sued by former investor who helped fund F1 career
19 january 30.000+ views
Most read
Hamilton 'even hungrier now' as Mercedes star shares cherished memory
9 february 150.000+ views
F1 LIVE - Party fever: McLaren names 2023 car
8 february 100.000+ views
Verstappen makes Hamilton confession as FIA chaos continues - GPFans F1 Recap
10 february 75.000+ views
Hamilton fires warning to F1 grid rivals as Horner reveals BIG offer - GPFans F1 Recap
9 february 40.000+ views
'Taking car leak to a whole new level' - Social media goes WILD after Alfa Romeo launch fail
7 february 40.000+ views
F1 Standings
Drivers
- Charles Leclerc
- Carlos Sainz
- Lando Norris
- Oscar Piastri
- Pierre Gasly
- Esteban Ocon
- Sergio Pérez
- Max Verstappen
- Alexander Albon
- Logan Sargeant
- Lewis Hamilton
- George Russell
- Nico Hülkenberg
- Kevin Magnussen
- Fernando Alonso
- Lance Stroll
- Valtteri Bottas
- Zhou Guanyu
- Nyck De Vries
- Yuki Tsunoda
Races
- Gulf Air Grand Prix of Bahrain 2023
- Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023
- Grand Prix of Australia 2023
- Grand Prix of China 2023
- Grand Prix of Azerbaijan 2023
- Miami Grand Prix 2023
- Pirelli Gran Premio Del Made In Italy E Dell'emilia Romagna 2023
- Grand Prix of Monaco 2023
- Grand Prix of Spain 2023
- Grand Prix of Canada 2023
- Grand Prix of Austria 2023
- Grand Prix of Great Britain 2023
- Grand Prix of Hungary 2023
- Grand Prix of Belgium 2023
- Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2023
- Grand Prix of Italy 2023
- Grand Prix of Singapore 2023
- Grand Prix of Japan 2023
- Qatar Grand Prix 2023
- Grand Prix of the United States 2023
- Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico 2023
- Grand Prix of Brazil 2023
- Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023
- Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi 2023
About GPFansGPFans is a multi-platform, multi-language brand dedicated to Formula One coverage. We bring you all the ins and outs of the sport, 24/7, everything from up-to-the-minute news and features to the latest viral stories and clips.
We believe that a new generation of exciting, outspoken drivers will make F1 more popular than ever before, and we want to give our users access to as much of their heroes as possible, on and off the track. From Lewis Hamilton to Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo to Sebastian Vettel, we provide in-depth analysis of every every Grand Prix in the season, from Australia to Abu Dhabi.
With Formula One under the new ownership of Liberty Media, how the sport is being covered is evolving, and GPFans will look to be at the heart of this progression into new media, as one of the fastest-growing sites covering the king of motorsports.
Follow us on your favorite social media channel
Corporate & MediaInnovatieweg 20C
7007 CD, Doetinchem, Netherlands
+31645516860