Does splash of red suit AlphaTauri?

Does splash of red suit AlphaTauri?

AlphaTauri bizarrely revealed the AT04 in a short YouTube video on Saturday night.

The new car features a splash of red in a nod to new sponsor Orlen, whilst the now traditional blue and white look has largely been retained.

So ahead of Nyck de Vries and Yuki Tsunoda taking to the track in the new machinery, what do you think of the look?

Is the AlphaTauri AT04 fire or dire?

