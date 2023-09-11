F1 winners among star names joining £43m sports investment fund

Luis Raya

Monday 11 September 2023 15:57

Apex Capital has launched a new £43m sports investment fund with the backing of some athletes, including Formula 1 drivers Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, and Valtteri Bottas.

The Portuguese investment firm will allocate the "Elite Performance Fund" towards investments in business areas that include sports-related technology and entertainment. Some potential investment targets will focus on athlete performance, nutrition, or fan engagement.

“We are thrilled to unveil the Elite Performance Fund, a dynamic platform that utilises Apex’s track record in combination with the unique perspectives of accomplished athletes,” said Apex chief executive Antonio Cacorino as quoted by SportsPromedia.com.

To achieve this, the company claims to have a large community of over 100 athletes, including the aforementioned Formula 1 drivers. Additionally, it includes footballers Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen, and Raphael Varane.

The Portuguese firm also boasts prominent figures from other sports, including American football player Caleb Williams, surfer Kanoa Igarashi, and American tennis icon Billie Jean King.

Apex Capital has already invested in companies such as Tmrw Sports, co-founded by golf stars Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, as well as ScorePlay, with the aim of bringing more technology into sports.

Athletes supporting investment strategies

Norris and Sainz, two of the sportsmen supporting Apex Capital and its "Elite Performance Fund"

By signing numerous highly recognised athletes from various sports, Apex Capital hopes that this will influence the company's decisions to achieve the fund's objectives.

“This fund fuses the drive, dedication, and performance mindset of athletes with forward-looking investment strategies," said Cacorino. "Unlike typical investors, our roots, experience, and insights come directly from the sports world.

“Athletes aren’t just our capital sources; they’re our partners. They infuse our decisions with genuine insights from their respective sports.”

