Wolff warns AGAINST F1 making 'WWE' style rule changes

Dan McCarthy

Monday 4 September 2023 14:27

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has insisted F1 must resist calls to change the rules to stop Red Bull's dominance, saying he does not want the sport to become like WWE.

In the last two years, the Austrian manufacturer have been the dominant force in the sport with Max Verstappen winning back-to-back titles.

In 2022, he broke the record for number of race wins in a year with 15, beating the previous record held by legendary German duo Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

2023 has been more of the same for Red Bull, with Verstappen seemingly cantering towards a hat-trick of titles in F1 at the age of just 25.

They responded to new regulations at the start of 2022 better than any other team on the grid, with Mercedes losing their grip on the dominance they had for much of the previous decade.

READ MORE: Toto Wolff: Net worth, wife and career profile of Mercedes giant

Hamilton and Verstappen's rivalry has been quelled by the latter's dominance

Red Bull's dominance has led to calls for the rules to be altered to try and promote a more competitive championship, with Lewis Hamilton particularly vocal.

However, Wolff claimed that while it is frustrating to see Red Bull dominate, they cannot be specifically targeted by rule-makers.

"As long as you comply to the regulations, technical, sporting and financial, you just need to say well done," he told reporters, as picked up by The Mirror.

"It is up to us to catch up and if that takes a long time, then it takes a long time. I remember people crying foul when it was us. Entertainment follows sport and not the other way around. We cannot be WWE, scripted content. We don't want to be scripted content."

READ MORE: Hamilton SIGNS new Mercedes contract as Russell also agrees new deal