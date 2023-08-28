Gasly issues verdict over 'on the limit' clash with Verstappen during Dutch Grand Prix

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 28 August 2023 20:27

Pierre Gasly has admitted that a close encounter with Max Verstappen during the Dutch Grand Prix was 'on the limit', insisting that the incident was nothing more than 'close racing'.

Verstappen picked up where he left off after the summer break as he recorded win number 11 of the season in front of an adoring crowd at Zandvoort.

The Dutchman was joined on the podium by Fernando Alonso and Gasly, who crossed the line behind him second and third respectively.

Although the Alpine star was delighted with the result, there was one incident during the grand prix that could have had disastrous consequences.

Verstappen overtook Gasly in the Hugenholtz corner early on in the race and in doing so appeared to push the Frenchman wide of the racing line.

Yet Gasly has insisted that he had no issue with the move, stating that his deficit of seven seconds to Verstappen would have made the matter redundant even if the two-time world champion was hit with a five-second time penalty for his actions.

Gasly: No issue with Verstappen incident

Pierre Gasly celebrates his P3 finish at the Dutch Grand Prix

"I think I've I finished more than five seconds behind Max," Gasly said. "So it doesn't really matter to me, depends how much Fernando pays me, then we can discuss how much you're willing to give!

"Yeah, it was a wheel-to-wheel battle and, I mean, Max knew that if you push me slightly wider on the paint in the wet, if I put a wheel on there, then I'll just understeer wide.

"It was on the limit. Yeah, if I’ll be in his position, and you’ve got to pass a car, you’ll play with the limit and that's why you will try. So I’m not too fussy about it. Yeah, it's just racing, close racing."

