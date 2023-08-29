Verstappen makes ASTONISHING claim over Red Bull F1 dominance

Luis Raya

Max Verstappen said that despite having a dominant car, winning multiple times in a row is not easy, especially with challenging races like the Dutch Grand Prix.

2023 is on track to become one of the most dominant seasons in history, with Red Bull having won all 13 rounds we have had so far.

With his victory in Zandvoort, Verstappen has achieved 11 wins this season, nine of them consecutive, and has matched Sebastian Vettel's record for consecutive wins in 2013.

Next weekend, the Dutch driver could break the record if he wins at Monza. When asked about people underestimating the challenge of continuously winning, even with the fastest car, in races as demanding as Zandvoort, the Dutch driver was resolute in his response.

After the Dutch Grand Prix, Verstappen said: "Yeah, absolutely, I mean, even if you have the best – and I think there have been more dominant cars in the past than what we have at the moment and they haven’t been able to do so, to win nine in a row, whatever, the consecutive wins we have as a team.

"So yeah, it is hard and especially like today, it’s easy to make a wrong call or even drop it yourself in the gravel or whatever. So, yeah, it’s never that straightforward unfortunately."

Verstappen has no rival in 2023

The Dutch driver currently leads the championship with 338 points and a 138-point advantage over his teammate Sergio Perez, who sits in second place in the standings.

Despite a challenging race due to changing weather conditions, Verstappen delivered flawless driving without making any mistakes

While there have been races where he has won with a substantial gap thanks to his car's performance, there have also been instances where he had to showcase his driving skill, such as in the Dutch Grand Prix.

