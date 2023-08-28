F1 pundit SNUBS Verstappen in favour of 'predator' Alonso

Lauren Sneath

Monday 28 August 2023 18:27

Formula 1 pundit Antonio Lobato has insisted that Fernando Alonso was a ‘predator the whole race’ after the Spaniard chased Max Verstappen through the closing stages of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Two-time world champion Alonso returned Aston Martin to the podium after taking P2 in the race behind defending champion Verstappen.

The Spaniard was awarded driver of the day for his efforts, and Lobato praised his intelligence on the track as a key reason for his success.

The pundit even suggested that Alonso’s strong performance was more impressive than that of the Dutchman, as the latter is working with a very dominant machine.

Verstappen’s RB19 has proven unbeatable so far this season, for which he at least partly has to thank the team’s engineering prowess and F1 genius Adrian Newey.

So far this year Verstappen has won 11 races, and looks set to clinch a third consecutive world championship.

Alonso was a predator

Fernando Alonso has made it to several podiums with Aston Martin

However, Lobato chose to laud Alonso’s magic performance, saying that he ‘got oil from rocks’ on the track.

“What Fernando did today is crazy," he told DAZN ES after the race. "He was chosen driver of the day and rightly so.

“Max is great and everything, but he does that with a Red Bull. Alonso got oil from rocks, he was great, he was smart.

“He was a predator the whole race! He lacked a bit in the end.

“Actually, he just needed a tiny mistake from Max, he pressed hard but it didn’t happen and then he decided to keep his second place.”

READ MORE: Horner provides health update on Ricciardo and sets return expectation