Former F1 world champion reveals what he SACRIFICED for victory

Nico Rosberg's path to securing the 2016 Formula 1 championship wasn't just about speed on track; It entailed a calculated strategy, fine-tuning even the smallest elements to enhance performance and a deep understanding of his teammate Lewis Hamilton.

In this high-stakes showdown, it was crystal clear that one of them would emerge as the victor of the coveted world championship, and Rosberg was determined to be the one. To gain a competitive advantage, the German athlete even abandoned cycling.

Growing up racing karts with Hamilton, Rosberg gained an intimate understanding of his rival's driving style and tendencies. This insight into his rival's inner workings proved pivotal as they both battled for dominance in the fastest car on the grid.

In the latest episode of Beyond All Limits, F1 journalist Tom Clarkson dissected Rosberg's championship pursuit, shedding light on how he gained a competitive edge.

In a bid to optimise his performance, he made a significant sacrifice: he bid adieu to cycling. By shedding a kilogram of muscle mass from his legs, he unlocked a marginal gain of about three hundredths of a second per lap on a track like Suzuka.

Clarkson pointed out a direct link to Rosberg's pole position lap in Japan that season.

“Coincidentally," he said, "he took pole by about three hundredths of a second at Suzuka, that laid the foundation for him winning the championship that year.”

Rosberg and Hamilton were team-mates in karting back in 2000

Another instance of Rosberg's meticulous approach in 2016 is reflected in his choice of racing gloves.

“Have a look at his race gloves from that season," Clarkson said. "There were no seams, he wanted to have a better feel for the paddle shift and the steering wheel and the buttons and he thought the best way to do that was to get rid of the seams on his gloves.

“That's the level of detail that he was thinking he needed to get into if he was to beat Hamilton,” noted the journalist. Rosberg's belief wasn't unfounded, as he ultimately clinched the world championship that very season.

Unpacking Marginal Gains in F1

In the pursuit of victory during the 2016 season, Nico Rosberg's focus was squarely on what many refer to as 'marginal gains', but what exactly are marginal gains?

"Marginal gains is the theory that even small insignificant improvements can actually lead to massive improvements further down the line if they can be sustained,” explained Jess McFadyen, an F1 senior producer and journalist.

It extends beyond just enhancing the car's performance through updates to different components of the car. Teams explore a multitude of avenues, including refining team personnel and aiding drivers in performing at their peak.

Carlos Sainz's performance coach, Rupert Manwaring, confirmed that a driver's mental state is a key marginal gain, “The more I worked in the sport, the more I realised just how much the mental side of things can change their performance.”

