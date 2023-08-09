Alonso makes track RETURN despite F1 being on summer break

Nilanjana Chatterjee

Formula 1 might have gone on a hiatus, but that didn't stop Fernando Alonso from hitting the race track.

Alonso went go-karting on the track at his Museum, posted pictures of his day out on Twitter for his followers.

Alonso has a considerable part to play in bringing F1 motorsport to Spain. It was after he won the first championship title that F1 began drawing a fanbase in the country.

After it became the most followed sport in the country, the Fernando Alonso Museum and Circuit were built to pay tribute to the two-time F1 world champion and promote motor racing.

Although it was a public initiative, the Spaniard was deeply involved in creating and designing the tracks and other spaces. He designed the karting circuit, including some of his favourite turns from various F1 circuits worldwide.

The Museum curates all his trophies, from his karting days to his time with Renault and Ferrari. It is a living testament to what Alonso has achieved in his career in motor racing for 21 years.

Fernando Alonso was finally given a competitive car by Aston Martin, which gave him a brilliant start to his 2023 season. He secured back-to-back podiums in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Australia. The 41-year-old driver has been on the podium six times until the break.

Fernando Alonso crashed out of the sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix

Due to specific issues due to the side effects of the upgrades, the Aston Martin driver couldn't drive to his potential for a couple of races. The recent Belgian GP that coincided with his birthday was perhaps the worst day for the team and Alonso, as he couldn't qualify through the sprint shootout as he ran into the barriers in Spa, although the team recovered on race day to bag a respectable fifth place.

Nevertheless, the two-time world champion was happy to have finished in the points before breaking for summer. However, he believes the team needs to "reset" during the summer break.

Speaking about Aston Martin's dip in performance, he said: "We need to keep working, understanding, a few qualifying [sessions] already on circuits that we were not competitive," he said. "Barcelona, Austria, and Silverstone - all three of them seem a little bit similar in a way in track characteristics. So, we need to understand that."

