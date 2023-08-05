Mercedes chief Wolff claims Red Bull have found ANOTHER advantage

Matthew Hobkinson

Toto Wolff believes that Red Bull have found 'another advantage' after their latest upgrade package introduced at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen entered the halfway stage of the season the same way in which they started it – with a win.

The Dutchman, fighting through the pack from a P6 start, finished 22.3s clear of Sergio Perez at Spa to claim his eighth straight victory.

Both his and Red Bull's dominance was clear as ever, yet Wolff believes that Mercedes' F1 rivals have pulled even further away from the chasing pack after the championship leaders made changes to their sidepods and floor in the race before the Belgian Grand Prix – at the Hungaroring.

Red Bull have found another advantage

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez claimed a 1-2 for Red Bull at the Belgian Grand Prix

“I don't know whether our dominance was similar or less as I think we had years where we did it in the same way, but at least we had two cars that were fighting each other,” he said (via Motorsport.com).

“So that caused a little bit of entertainment for everyone, and that's not the case at the moment.

“It is what it is and I often say that it's a meritocracy and it's up to us to fight back. Did we expect that gap? Certainly not. I think with the last step of upgrade, it seems they have another advantage that they that were able to exploit.

“But again, it always gets me back to the point of we have just got to dig in and do the best possible job.”

