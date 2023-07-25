Hamilton issues Mercedes with DAMNING 'broken record' jibe

Harry Smith

Lewis Hamilton has acknowledged that he sounds like a "broken record" as he continues to push his Mercedes team on in the development race.

The seven-time world champion claimed his first pole position since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last weekend in Hungary, but couldn't convert that into a victory.

Hamilton lost three spots on the opening lap to Max Verstappen and both McLaren drivers, and while he did later pass Oscar Piastri, Sergio Perez pipped him to the final spot on the podium.

With McLaren enjoying a massive surge in performance lately, Mercedes are once again the third-fastest team on the grid with Hamilton continuing to guide the team in a new direction.

Hamilton still pushing Mercedes on

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Hungarian Grand Prix, Hamilton explained: "We generally have a bigger wing than some of the others, like the Red Bulls for example.

"But they seem to have more downforce from their floor. We have a lot of work to do. I am like a broken record.

“I’ve just gotta keep telling the guys ‘We need to go in that direction’. I would like to see that either with this year’s car or next year.”

Hamilton then explained how his initially promising Hungarian Grand Prix went awry.

Hamilton ended his long wait for a pole position in Hungary

“The start, actually the initial getaway wasn’t the worst I’ve ever had," Hamilton explained. "But it obviously wasn’t as good as Max’s.

"I had a bit of wheelspin, and then obviously Max was on the inside and he ran me wide, and I got done by the two McLarens.

“Then after that, I just didn’t have the pace to keep up with the guys. The balance of the car was pretty awful on that first stint.

"A lot of understeer, to snap oversteer, through corner balance – and I just couldn’t keep up with them."

