Returning F1 star Ricciardo gives HUGE update about career plans

Harry Smith

Thursday 20 July 2023 18:56

Daniel Ricciardo has ruled out participating in NASCAR, IndyCar and the 24 Hours of Le Mans until after he is finished with F1.

The 34-year-old Australian will make his full-time return to F1 this weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix, partnering Yuki Tsunoda at the AlphaTauri team until the end of the 2023 season.

Ricciardo's F1 career looked to be all but over after leaving McLaren in 2022 with many speculating that the beloved Aussie could move across the pond to compete in NASCAR or IndyCar.

However, Ricciardo remained adamant that there was still life in his F1 career, instead opting to join Red Bull in a test and reserve driver role.

With the likes of Jenson Button, Kimi Raikkonen and Shane van Gisbergen all making high-profile special appearances in NASCAR recently, many still hope that Ricciardo will follow in their footsteps.

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals his ONE AlphaTauri demand ahead of F1 return

Unfinished F1 business for Ricciardo

“Two reasons," Ricciardo responded when asked by The Independent why he didn't consider a switch to an American racing series.

“Still a big part of me wanted a break from competition. It’s probably the thing I love most in life is competition, it’s why I race.

"But equally, it’s really tiring and draining. The last few years did take it out of me.

“The other element is I still feel really strongly about being in this sport. The moment I start to engage in something else, the perception is: ‘Is he thinking of an alternative career?’"

Ricciardo will make his F1 return this weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Ricciardo then touched on his history with the 24 Hours of Le Mans race. As a Monaco Grand Prix winner, the triple crown is still up for grabs for the Aussie.

“There’s been times where I’ve been really keen to do Le Mans.

"I was desperate in 2015, speaking to Andreas Seidl who was running the Porsche project and was asking Red Bull to let me do it.

"But now, it’s not something that I need to do before I die.

“I’ve given so much to F1 that I don’t have the capacity to do something else at the level and effort that I’ve put into this sport.”

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings