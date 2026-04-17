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Lando Norris appears to have made quite the impression on Paris Hilton after the two crossed paths during the Miami Grand Prix.

Hilton, widely known as a socialite and media figure, has become a familiar face in the F1 paddock in recent years, with her DJ career taking her to events across the calendar, including a performance during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend in 2023.

Alongside her music ventures, she also serves as a brand ambassador for Hilton Hotels & Resorts, continuing the legacy of her great-grandfather Conrad Hilton, who established the global hotel chain.

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It is this role that has allowed her to meet the likes of Norris, who also works closely with the hotel brand as a result of it being a global partner of the McLaren F1 team.

Since Norris first encountered the celebrity personality pioneer in Miami, he has gone on to become the F1 drivers' champion, clinching the first championship victory of his career at last year's season-ending Abu Dhabi GP.

Paris Hilton pays tribute to Lando Norris for 2026 TIME100

TIME Magazine weighs up which names deserve to make it on the annual list all year round, with their website shedding light on how they choose the final lineup.

"There is no single metric that defines influence," their website reads.

"Our selections are led by the stories that are shaping the world each year and the people who write them."

So, who did TIME select to write about reigning champion Lando Norris? None other than Paris Hilton.

As part of her tribute to the McLaren F1 star in the 23rd annual list feature, entrepreneur and philanthropist Hilton revealed what she remembered about her first encounter with the now 26-year-old, writing: "I first met Lando Norris at F1 Miami, and I instantly loved his energy.

"He’s obviously incredibly talented, but what really makes him stand out is how kind, genuine, and down-to-earth he is. Even with all the pressure of the spotlight, he stays grounded, which is rare. Watching him become world champion in 2025 was honestly amazing—so well deserved, and such a major moment.

"I’ve also seen him with fans at races, and it’s very special. He takes the time to connect with everyone, and you can tell it truly means something to him.

"He’s so fun, warm, and approachable. I love that he’s inspiring so many people by showing that you can work hard, reach the top, and still stay completely true to yourself."

After this year's TIME100 list was released, Hilton took to social media to share her pride at the opportunity to express admiration for F1's newest champion, posting a picture of the pair at a Hilton: For The Stay campaign event, with a caption that read: "So proud to write about @LandoNorris for the @TIME #TIME100. Watching you take over the world with your talent, drive and heart has been so inspiring. You’re just getting started…"

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