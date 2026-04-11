Here's how you can meet the Haas F1 drivers

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Haas are curing the boredom of the F1 spring break by allowing fans to meet their drivers.

The cancellations of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix mean that there are no F1 races in April, and teams are having to find other ways of entertaining their fans and drivers.

All the teams will be using the break as an opportunity to try and improve their 2026 machinery, with the new regulations that swept into the sport at the beginning of the year having caused a few headaches and teething issues.

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Haas have started the 2026 season in fine fashion, but are no doubt still looking at ways that they can try and get themselves closer to the front of the grid, with the team being one of six teams whose car is reported to be overweight.

The American outfit are also taking to London during this spring break for an event in which young British driver Oliver Bearman and his team-mate Esteban Ocon will be present.

In a post on Instagram, Haas revealed that both of their drivers will be at the New Era Motorsport store in Carnaby, London for a meet-and-greet event.

Haas' brilliant start to 2026

Haas are currently sat up in fourth in the constructors' championship, ahead of Red Bull, having taken 18 points from the first three grand prix weekends.

Bearman achieved a brilliant result of fifth at the Chinese Grand Prix to back up a seventh-place finish in Australia.

While the Japanese GP was bitterly disappointing for Bearman - crashing out on lap 22, his team-mate Ocon picked up his first point at that race to further boost the team's early season form.

They will be hoping that their power unit manufacturer - Ferrari - are able to make use of the Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) safety net that was put in place by the FIA at the start of the season.

It means that struggling power unit manufacturers can bring upgrades to their power unit following the sixth race of the season, which will be after the Monaco GP in June, but only if they meet certain criteria.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen reveals why he kicked out journalist at Japanese GP

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