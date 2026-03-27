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Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, McLaren, China, 2026

F1 Results Today: McLaren bounce back at Japanese GP

Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, McLaren, China, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: McLaren bounce back at Japanese GP

All the times from Japanese Grand Prix practice

Oscar Piastri and McLaren had a Friday better befitting the reigning constructors' champions at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Piastri has failed to start either of the season's grands prix so far, crashing on a reconnaissance lap in Australia before technical issues forced both papaya cars out of the Chinese Grand Prix before it even started.

However, the Aussie set the fastest time of anyone in FP2 at Suzuka, after an earlier session in which both McLarens were within two tenths of a second of FP1-leading George Russell. Even then though, it wasn't all smooth sailing – with team-mate Lando Norris delayed coming out for FP2 due to a hydraulic issue.

Racing Bulls and Arvid Lindblad suffered even worse though, not able to complete a single timed lap in the hour-long session.

There was a little drama in the day's earlier session, with Alex Albon driving straight into the side of Sergio Perez's Cadillac at the final chicane, the Mexican driver cutting right across the Williams after missing him in his faulty virtual mirror.

Japanese Grand Prix FP2 times

Japanese Grand Prix Practice Results
Position Driver Team Time
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:30.133
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.092s
3George RussellMercedes+0.205s
4Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.516s
5Charles LeclercFerrari+0.713s
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.847s
7Nico HulkenbergAudi+1.308s
8Alex AlbonWilliams+1.363s
9Oliver BearmanHaas+1.365s
10Max VerstappenRed Bull+1.376s
11Esteban OconHaas+1.399s
12Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.457s
13Carlos SainzWilliams+1.475s
14Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.601s
15Isack HadjarRed Bull+1.626s
16Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1.800s
17Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.305s
18Valtteri BottasCadillac+2.482s
19Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+3.463s
20Sergio PerezCadillac+3.556s
21Lance StrollAston Martin+3.818s
22Arvid LindbladRacing BullsNO TIME

Japanese Grand Prix FP1 times

Japanese Grand Prix Practice Results
Position Driver Team Time
1George RussellMercedes1:31.666
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.026s
3Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.132s
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.199s
5Charles LeclercFerrari+0.289s
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.374s
7Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.791s
8Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.863s
9Esteban OconHaas+0.935s
10Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+0.999s
11Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1.093s
12Nico HulkenbergAudi+1.132s
13Isack HadjarRed Bull+1.137s
14Oliver BearmanHaas+1.234s
15Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.312s
16Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.695s
17Carlos SainzWilliams+1.717s
18Alex AlbonWilliams+2.031s
19Sergio PerezCadillac+2.555s
20Valtteri BottasCadillac+2.824s
21Lance StrollAston Martin+3.628s
22Jak CrawfordAston Martin+4.696s

Is there F1 today?

Practice continues on Saturday at Suzuka with FP3 on Saturday, March 28th at 11:30am (local time) and 10:30pm [Friday] (ET).

F1 2026 Standings: Lewis Hamilton bounces back, Max Verstappen crumbles

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