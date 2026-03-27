F1 Results Today: McLaren bounce back at Japanese GP
F1 Results Today: McLaren bounce back at Japanese GP
All the times from Japanese Grand Prix practice
Oscar Piastri and McLaren had a Friday better befitting the reigning constructors' champions at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Piastri has failed to start either of the season's grands prix so far, crashing on a reconnaissance lap in Australia before technical issues forced both papaya cars out of the Chinese Grand Prix before it even started.
However, the Aussie set the fastest time of anyone in FP2 at Suzuka, after an earlier session in which both McLarens were within two tenths of a second of FP1-leading George Russell. Even then though, it wasn't all smooth sailing – with team-mate Lando Norris delayed coming out for FP2 due to a hydraulic issue.
Racing Bulls and Arvid Lindblad suffered even worse though, not able to complete a single timed lap in the hour-long session.
There was a little drama in the day's earlier session, with Alex Albon driving straight into the side of Sergio Perez's Cadillac at the final chicane, the Mexican driver cutting right across the Williams after missing him in his faulty virtual mirror.
Japanese Grand Prix FP2 times
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:30.133
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.092s
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.205s
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.516s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.713s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.847s
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1.308s
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.363s
|9
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.365s
|10
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+1.376s
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.399s
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.457s
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.475s
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.601s
|15
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+1.626s
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.800s
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.305s
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+2.482s
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+3.463s
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+3.556s
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+3.818s
|22
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|NO TIME
Japanese Grand Prix FP1 times
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:31.666
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.026s
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.132s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.199s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.289s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.374s
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.791s
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.863s
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.935s
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+0.999s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.093s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1.132s
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+1.137s
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.234s
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.312s
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.695s
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.717s
|18
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+2.031s
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+2.555s
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+2.824s
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+3.628s
|22
|Jak Crawford
|Aston Martin
|+4.696s
Is there F1 today?
Practice continues on Saturday at Suzuka with FP3 on Saturday, March 28th at 11:30am (local time) and 10:30pm [Friday] (ET).
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