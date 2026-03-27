F1 Results Today: McLaren bounce back at Japanese GP

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Oscar Piastri and McLaren had a Friday better befitting the reigning constructors' champions at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Piastri has failed to start either of the season's grands prix so far, crashing on a reconnaissance lap in Australia before technical issues forced both papaya cars out of the Chinese Grand Prix before it even started.

However, the Aussie set the fastest time of anyone in FP2 at Suzuka, after an earlier session in which both McLarens were within two tenths of a second of FP1-leading George Russell. Even then though, it wasn't all smooth sailing – with team-mate Lando Norris delayed coming out for FP2 due to a hydraulic issue.

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Racing Bulls and Arvid Lindblad suffered even worse though, not able to complete a single timed lap in the hour-long session.

There was a little drama in the day's earlier session, with Alex Albon driving straight into the side of Sergio Perez's Cadillac at the final chicane, the Mexican driver cutting right across the Williams after missing him in his faulty virtual mirror.

Japanese Grand Prix FP2 times

Japanese Grand Prix Practice Results Position Driver Team Time 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:30.133 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.092s 3 George Russell Mercedes +0.205s 4 Lando Norris McLaren +0.516s 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.713s 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.847s 7 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.308s 8 Alex Albon Williams +1.363s 9 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.365s 10 Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.376s 11 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.399s 12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.457s 13 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.475s 14 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.601s 15 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1.626s 16 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.800s 17 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.305s 18 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.482s 19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +3.463s 20 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.556s 21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.818s 22 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls NO TIME

Japanese Grand Prix FP1 times

Japanese Grand Prix Practice Results Position Driver Team Time 1 George Russell Mercedes 1:31.666 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.026s 3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.132s 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.199s 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.289s 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.374s 7 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.791s 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.863s 9 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.935s 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.999s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.093s 12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.132s 13 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1.137s 14 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.234s 15 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.312s 16 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.695s 17 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.717s 18 Alex Albon Williams +2.031s 19 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.555s 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.824s 21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.628s 22 Jak Crawford Aston Martin +4.696s

Is there F1 today?

Practice continues on Saturday at Suzuka with FP3 on Saturday, March 28th at 11:30am (local time) and 10:30pm [Friday] (ET).

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