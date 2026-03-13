F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

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The F1 grid will take to the Shanghai International Circuit once again for main race qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Mercedes proved to be quickest again in China on Friday, after they locked out the front row of the grid for Saturday's sprint.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will once again be hoping to maintain their healthy advantage over rivals Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull during Saturday's qualifying.

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Can the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris disrupt the Mercedes party? Or will they only increase their qualifying advantage in Shanghai?

Here's how to watch qualifying and what time it's on wherever you are in the world.

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F1 Qualifying Times - 2026 Chinese Grand Prix

Find the qualifying start time converted to your local time zone below:

Chinese Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, March 14, 2026

Location Time Local time (CST) 15:00 Saturday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 07:00 Saturday Central European Time (CET) 08:00 Saturday United States (ET) 03:00 Saturday United States (CT) 02:00 Saturday United States (PT) 00:00 Saturday Brazil (BRT) 04:00 Saturday Australia (AEDT) 18:00 Saturday Australia (AWST) 15:00 Saturday Australia (ACT) 17:30 Saturday Mexico (CST) 01:00 Saturday Japan (JST) 16:00 Saturday South Africa (SAST) 09:00 Saturday Egypt (EET) 09:00 Saturday India (IST) 12:30 Saturday Singapore (SGT) 15:00 Saturday Turkey (TRT) 10:00 Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 11:00 Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 10:00 Saturday

How to watch the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

* F1 fans in the US can access a 7-day free trial to the coverage on Apple TV, which now has rights instead of ESPN from 2026 onwards.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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Written by Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it. View full biography

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