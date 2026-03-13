F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Qualifying takes center stage in Shanghai on Saturday
The F1 grid will take to the Shanghai International Circuit once again for main race qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix.
Mercedes proved to be quickest again in China on Friday, after they locked out the front row of the grid for Saturday's sprint.
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will once again be hoping to maintain their healthy advantage over rivals Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull during Saturday's qualifying.
Can the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris disrupt the Mercedes party? Or will they only increase their qualifying advantage in Shanghai?
Here's how to watch qualifying and what time it's on wherever you are in the world.
READ MORE: F1 star blasts Red Bull rival in furious ‘that guy f**** sucks’ outburst
F1 Qualifying Times - 2026 Chinese Grand Prix
Find the qualifying start time converted to your local time zone below:
Chinese Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Qualifying - Saturday, March 14, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CST)
|15:00 Saturday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|07:00 Saturday
|Central European Time (CET)
|08:00 Saturday
|United States (ET)
|03:00 Saturday
|United States (CT)
|02:00 Saturday
|United States (PT)
|00:00 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|04:00 Saturday
|Australia (AEDT)
|18:00 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|15:00 Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|17:30 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|01:00 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|16:00 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|09:00 Saturday
|Egypt (EET)
|09:00 Saturday
|India (IST)
|12:30 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|15:00 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|10:00 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|11:00 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|10:00 Saturday
How to watch the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* F1 fans in the US can access a 7-day free trial to the coverage on Apple TV, which now has rights instead of ESPN from 2026 onwards.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: Newey opens up on Alonso pain with Aston Martin 'on their knees'
Related
More F1 news
Full News Feed
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Apple TV claims huge US numbers boost thanks to new F1 deal
F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied
F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch for FREE
F1’s new cars in 2026 are soooooo much slower as Australian Grand Prix confirms the grim truth
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 17 minutes ago
F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton admits 'Macarena' misery as Ferrari part flops in Shanghai
- Yesterday 19:07
Honda hit by $3.6bn disaster as Aston Martin F1 crisis continues
- Yesterday 16:00
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen slow, George Russell fast, Lando Norris back!
- Yesterday 09:36
F1 Results Today: Mercedes dominant again at Chinese Grand Prix as Ferrari slip back
- Yesterday 05:56
Most read
F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 9 march
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen slow, George Russell fast, Lando Norris back!
- Yesterday 09:36
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Mercedes dominate after Verstappen disaster
- 7 march
F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix - Russell takes famous win after Piastri crashes BEFORE start
- 8 march
F1’s new cars in 2026 are soooooo much slower as Australian Grand Prix confirms the grim truth
- 8 march
Max Verstappen blasts fellow driver over leaked private information
- 11 march