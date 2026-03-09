close global

Kimi Antonelli, George Russell, Mercedes, Australia, 2026

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied

Kimi Antonelli, George Russell, Mercedes, Australia, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied

It's George Russell's world, we're all just living in it

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

We've had our first race weekend of the 2026 F1 season and the brand new regulations, and the winner of the Australian Grand Prix has been officially confirmed by the FIA.

After an early tussle between George Russell and Charles Leclerc, Mercedes pitted during a virtual safety car and the Brit cruised to a race victory on the hard tyres.

Russell was followed in second by team-mate Kimi Antonelli, with Leclerc representing Ferrari on the podium in third.

Max Verstappen managed to convert a P20 start into a points finish, romping up to sixth by the time the chequered flag was waved, in a weekend of bitter disappointment at Red Bull.

New team-mate Isack Hadjar was forced to retire from the Australian GP due to a technical failure, despite starting the race in an impressive third.

F1 Results: Australian Grand Prix 2026

Australian Grand Prix results
Position Driver Team Gap
1George RussellMercedesWINNER
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes+2.974s
3Charles LeclercFerrari+15.519s
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari+16.144s
5Lando NorrisMcLaren+51.741s
6Max VerstappenRed Bull+54.617s
7Oliver BearmanHaas+1 lap
8Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+1 lap
9Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1 lap
10Pierre GaslyAlpine+1 lap
11Esteban OconHaas+1 lap
12Alex AlbonWilliams+1 lap
13Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1 lap
14Franco ColapintoAlpine+2 laps
15Carlos SainzWilliams+2 laps
16Sergio PerezCadillac+3 laps
17Lance StrollAston Martin+15 laps
18Fernando AlonsoAston MartinDNF
19Valtteri BottasCadillacDNF
20Isack HadjarRed BullDNF
21Oscar PiastriMcLarenDNS
22Nico HulkenbergAudiDNS

Fastest Lap: Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:22.091 on lap 43

F1 RESULTS: Russell takes famous win after Piastri crashes BEFORE start

