F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied

It's George Russell's world, we're all just living in it

We've had our first race weekend of the 2026 F1 season and the brand new regulations, and the winner of the Australian Grand Prix has been officially confirmed by the FIA.

After an early tussle between George Russell and Charles Leclerc, Mercedes pitted during a virtual safety car and the Brit cruised to a race victory on the hard tyres.

Russell was followed in second by team-mate Kimi Antonelli, with Leclerc representing Ferrari on the podium in third.

Max Verstappen managed to convert a P20 start into a points finish, romping up to sixth by the time the chequered flag was waved, in a weekend of bitter disappointment at Red Bull.

New team-mate Isack Hadjar was forced to retire from the Australian GP due to a technical failure, despite starting the race in an impressive third.

F1 Results: Australian Grand Prix 2026

Fastest Lap: Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:22.091 on lap 43

