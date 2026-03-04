The awkward Michael Schumacher restroom meeting that became a hilarious joke

Change your timezone:

A former colleague of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher has shared an uncomfortable encounter with the German in a restroom, explaining how the incident later became a source of humor at his own expense.

Schumacher ranks among the most accomplished drivers the sport has ever seen, claiming a joint-record seven world titles and placing second on the all-time lists for grand prix victories, podium finishes and pole positions.

After stepping away from Formula 1 at the conclusion of the 2006 campaign, Schumacher made a comeback in 2010 to lead Mercedes.

Alongside future world champion Nico Rosberg, he completed an all-German driver lineup, and the pair would remain in tact until 2012, when Schumacher decided to retire from the sport for good.

And in his final season at Mercedes, the team had a young British driver as their test driver, Sam Bird, who was just 25 at the time.

"But before I do, I quickly nip to the toilet. I approach the loo and the indicator says green, so I push the door open and there he is. It's Michael, but with parts of Michael I'd not been expecting to see!

"Anyway, we had this meeting and Ross Brawn says: 'Look, everybody, we've got young Sam Bird here and he's going to be shadowing us this weekend and doing the rookie days for us and be our reserve. Please make him feel welcome. And, If you need to find him, he'll be hanging around outside the toilets'.

"Michael had obviously teed that up with Ross, and that kind of started it off, breaking the ice. Michael came over, gave me a hug afterwards, said, 'Welcome to the team'."

Schumacher's staggering F1 numbers

Schumacher retired for good in 2012 having racked up 92 career grand prix victories, at the time an all-time record by 40 to the nearest challenger, which then was Alain Prost.

Since retiring, however, two drivers have got closer to his wins tally in Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, and one has even usurped it, with Lewis Hamilton racking up 105 career victories.

Hamilton achieved a large proportion of those wins with Schumacher's old Mercedes team, too, while he is also the only other man to hold seven world championship titles.

A number of Schumacher records still stand, however, including being the only driver in history to have won five consecutive championship titles.

Schumacher is also the only driver who has had a season in which they stood on the F1 podium at 100 per cent of the races, with Schumacher achieving that staggering feat in 2002.

