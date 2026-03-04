FIA president provides update on Middle East F1 races over Iran missile attacks

Change your timezone:

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has issued a statement addressing Formula 1 events in the Middle East following recent Iranian missile strikes.

On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, which responded by firing missiles at several American military bases across neighboring nations.

Among the countries affected was Bahrain, where Formula 1’s official tyre supplier, Pirelli, had planned to hold a tyre testing session last weekend.

The tests were cancelled, and a statement from Pirelli read: "The two days of development tests for wet-weather compounds, scheduled for today and tomorrow at the Bahrain International Circuit, have been cancelled for security reasons following the evolving international situation.

"All Pirelli personnel currently in Manama are safe in their hotels. The company is working to ensure their safety and arrange their return to Italy and the UK as soon as possible."

FIA president issues statement

Now, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulaymen has confirmed he is assessing races in the Middle East, which includes the Bahrain (April 12) and Saudi Arabian GP (April 19).

In a statement provided to GPFans, he said: "As President of the FIA, my thoughts are with all those affected by the recent events in the Middle East. We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and stand with the families and communities impacted.

"At this moment of uncertainty, we hope for calm, safety, and a swift return to stability. Dialogue and the protection of civilians must remain priorities.

"We are in close contact with our Member Clubs, championship promoters, teams, and colleagues on the ground as we monitor developments carefully and responsibly.

"Safety and wellbeing will guide our decisions as we assess the forthcoming events scheduled there for the FIA World Endurance Championship and the FIA Formula One World Championship. Our organisation is built on unity and shared purpose. That unity matters now more than ever."

Related