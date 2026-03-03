Bobby Rahal claims F1 paddock like 'high-security prison'

Change your timezone:

A former Formula 1 driver who later became a team owner has delivered a stunning verdict on the modern paddock, comparing the experience to being in “prison.”

Over the past decade, F1’s global boom has transformed the paddock into one of the most exclusive environments in sport — packed with celebrities, executives and high-profile guests, a far cry from the more relaxed atmosphere of earlier eras.

Bobby Rahal, who raced twice in F1 in 1978 with Walter Wolf Racing, says the change has been dramatic. Better known for his success in American open-wheel racing — including victory at the Indianapolis 500 in 1986 — Rahal offered a blunt assessment of his recent return to the F1 paddock, suggesting the tightly controlled environment feels worlds away from the sport he once knew.

The American was briefly a manager at Jaguar F1 team, and has been co-owner of his own team since 1991. His squad have gone through various guises since then, originally named Rahal-Hogan Racing before switching to Team Rahal and then most recently becoming Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, following talk show host David Letterman's and businessman Mike Lanigan's partial purchase of the team.

Rahal slams F1 environment as 'sterile'

Schumacher qualified 21st for his opening race before a lap one crash at Turn 4 ended his debut early, in which the German driver was collateral damage following an accident between Sting Ray Robb and Santino Ferrucci.

Rahal was incredibly complimentary of his new driver in an interview with Auto Motor und Sport prior to the weekend action, stating he was 'glad Mick chose' the team and praising his 'good character'.

Rahal also addressed criticism of Schumacher from Europe — where ex-Haas boss Guenther Steiner has been a vocal critic of his former driver — and the American proceeded to defend Schumacher.

"All that pressure is harmful. For us, team spirit is paramount. Everyone helps everyone else," he explained.

"Mick should have fun, and then success will come almost automatically. You have to learn these cars."

Rahal then went on to compare the atmosphere in the contemporary F1 paddock to a prison, and continued: "The atmosphere has changed drastically. The paddock has become sterile. It feels like a maximum-security prison that, ironically, everyone wants to get into."

