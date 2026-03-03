Fans react to Ferrari F1 star's secret wedding: 'He's driven off with a different woman!'

Change your timezone:

Rumors are swirling that Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux may have tied the knot this week — although there has been no official confirmation just yet.

The pair were seen cruising through the streets of Monte Carlo in a classic Ferrari on Saturday, reportedly following a wedding ceremony. They were accompanied by motorcycle outriders, with Saint Mleux holding what appeared to be a bridal bouquet, adding fuel to the speculation.

Leclerc and Saint Mleux announced their engagement last November, making a late-February ceremony a relatively quick turnaround. Then again, when you’re a Formula 1 star with significant resources at your disposal, organizing a glamorous Riviera celebration on short notice is probably far less complicated than it sounds.

The biggest hint that fans were correct in assuming that the video online was indeed a post-wedding clip came later, with a quiet Instagram name change to 'Alexandra Leclerc'. That certainly sounds wedding-y to us.

Fans celebrate Leclerc and Saint Mleux wedding

That came with screenshots of an unnamed motorsport website using what appear to be stock images of a wedding and a post-wedding drive for bride and groom – both obviously not the happy couple in question, and each of them featuring different people.

They wrote: "I thought I’d read up on Charles Leclerc’s wedding ... Something not right here. Charles looks not quite himself and he’s driven off with a different woman to the one he just married."

For her part, the new Mrs Leclerc uploaded a shot from Stuart Little 2 of the titular rodent and his canary love interest Margalo (we're not going to question the logistics of that) driving in his car, which fans immediately likened to the image of the Leclercs.

But where was Leo, the pup who played his own role in the engagement and is a frequent presence in the F1 paddock? As one user wrote: "I think, this is actually the first time they finally left the dog at home."

