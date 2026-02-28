Netflix to show LIVE F1 race for first time in 2026

Change your timezone:

Netflix has announced that it will be showing at least one F1 race in the 2026 season – specifically, the Canadian Grand Prix.

The 2026 season is expected to be a fascinating one, with sweeping rule changes meaning that teams have had to completely reinvent their car designs.

And fans may also start to notice some changes in the way the 24-race calendar is shown around the world as Apple have acquired the rights to take over F1 broadcasting across the pond.

Having outbid previous broadcaster ESPN last year, Apple signed a five-year deal with F1 as their exclusive broadcaster in the US, with an offer reportedly worth around $750million (£558million) in total, approximately $150million (£111.6million) a year, a mammoth jump compared to ESPN's previous deal of roughly $80million (£60million) a year.

READ MORE: McLaren land $12 million legal win in star driver contract battle

Netflix/Apple relationship strengthens as F1 broadcasters kept on their toes

As F1 owners Liberty Media continue to focus on growing the sport in the American market, an article from Netflix's digital publication, Tudum confirmed that Netflix will be jointly streaming this year's race in Montreal, offering this F1 first to fans alongside Apple, who will also be airing the 2026 Canadian GP and the sprint race weekend action to US viewers on Apple TV.

Though Netflix and Apple TV are rivals in the streaming space, they have teamed up to bring F1 racing closer to the fans, with the Canadian GP livestream event not the only strategy that will see the two brands work together.

Apple TV subscribers will also be given access to the hit Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive as part of a new deal between the sides which has come into effect just in time for season eight, which was released on Netflix on Friday, February 27.

Drive to Survive played a major role in growing F1's audience under Liberty Media, who after purchasing 100 per cent of the Formula One Group in 2017, have transformed F1 into one of the most popular sports in the world.

Demand for racing content on Netflix and Apple has only increased since the hit summer blockbuster movie F1 was released, and though there are no plans to bring the live grand prix streaming to fans in the UK just yet, it will certainly be keeping our broadcaster Sky Sports on their toes to keep fans tuned in.

READ MORE: Christian Horner F1 return 'could happen quickly'

Related