FIA to deploy AI system to monitor F1 drivers

Hey! F1 fan! Have you been looking for a new system that you don't really understand but which nevertheless will seem important? Have we got the news for you!

The good news is that if this new, AI-linked tech works, the FIA will have to spend a lot less active time looking for track limits violations, and will be able to flag the ones they find more quickly.

Hopefully, that means there will never again be a repeat of the situation from last year's Bahrain Grand Prix, when Alex Albon was eliminated from qualifying by a Nico Hulkenberg lap which wasn't deleted for 45 minutes, long after there could be any recourse for the Williams driver.

Motorsport.com have revealed that, beginning this season, a system called ECAT (Every Car All Turns, not a cat with a Discord server and a Twitch stream) will keep an eye on track limits at every corner with an advanced platform they say uses AI to understand every car's on-track behaviour.

Track limits penalty process being streamlined

A new system added to RaceWatch can, apparently, recognise a car's silhouette and cross-reference that against defined reference points captured on camera, which is said to allow it to determine whether or not a car has crossed the reference line.

The FIA have said that the tool has cut the number of track limits cases requiring human involvement – which can number in the hundreds, and very occasionally reach four figures – by some 95 per cent. Human eyes will still be involved when strikes and penalties are handed out.

