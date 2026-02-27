FIA to deploy AI system to monitor F1 drivers
FIA to deploy AI system to monitor F1 drivers
Hey! F1 fan! Have you been looking for a new system that you don't really understand but which nevertheless will seem important? Have we got the news for you!
The good news is that if this new, AI-linked tech works, the FIA will have to spend a lot less active time looking for track limits violations, and will be able to flag the ones they find more quickly.
Hopefully, that means there will never again be a repeat of the situation from last year's Bahrain Grand Prix, when Alex Albon was eliminated from qualifying by a Nico Hulkenberg lap which wasn't deleted for 45 minutes, long after there could be any recourse for the Williams driver.
Motorsport.com have revealed that, beginning this season, a system called ECAT (Every Car All Turns, not a cat with a Discord server and a Twitch stream) will keep an eye on track limits at every corner with an advanced platform they say uses AI to understand every car's on-track behaviour.
Track limits penalty process being streamlined
A new system added to RaceWatch can, apparently, recognise a car's silhouette and cross-reference that against defined reference points captured on camera, which is said to allow it to determine whether or not a car has crossed the reference line.
The FIA have said that the tool has cut the number of track limits cases requiring human involvement – which can number in the hundreds, and very occasionally reach four figures – by some 95 per cent. Human eyes will still be involved when strikes and penalties are handed out.
Related
Latest News
Drive to Survive Season 8 is here but Lewis Hamilton absence is deafening
- 2 hours ago
Drive to Survive reveals all on George Russell with sex toys and how to 'pleasure a woman'
- Yesterday 21:00
Christian Horner SACKED: ‘The diva’ and Geri’s word of warning
- Yesterday 19:00
FIA to deploy AI system to monitor F1 drivers
- Yesterday 17:00
F1 fans vent fury over Drive to Survive manipulation
- February 26, 2026 23:00
F1 star Kimi Antonelli split with girlfriend confirmed
- February 26, 2026 21:00
Most read
‘Fart into the mic’ and the end for Horner: Netflix drops epic F1 Drive to Survive trailer
- 13 february
Drive to Survive reveals all on George Russell with sex toys and how to 'pleasure a woman'
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 fans' overtaking fears highlighted by Bahrain testing video
- 21 february
Daniel Ricciardo could still make shock NASCAR move
- 12 february
F1 star Kimi Antonelli crashes brand new Mercedes
- 10 february
Aston Martin ‘four seconds’ off the pace and Stroll delivers blunt verdict
- 13 february