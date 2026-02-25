F1 driver reveals death threats forced him to use armed security

Change your timezone:

Former Alpine racer Jack Doohan has opened up about the chilling death threats he received last season, admitting the situation became so serious that he required armed security in the paddock.

The revelations feature in season eight of Netflix’s hit docuseries Drive to Survive, which promises previously untold stories from inside the F1 paddock during the dramatic 2025 campaign.

One of the major storylines centered on Alpine’s revolving driver lineup, with Australian rookie Doohan dropped after just six races and replaced by Argentine prospect Franco Colapinto — a decision that sparked intense reaction from fans online.

In an episode of the new season called 'Strictly Business', the cameras delved into Flavio Briatore's leadership of Alpine and the subsequent dismissal of Doohan.

Doohan: 'I had police escort in F1 paddock'

"I got serious death threats for the [Miami] Grand Prix, saying they’re going to kill me here, if I’m not out of the car," he revealed.

"I had six or seven emails saying if I am still in the car by Miami, all my limbs will be cut off. Wednesday, I was there with my f***ing girlfriend and my trainer, and I’ve got three armed men around me. I had to call my police escort to come and get it under control."

“I wasn’t able to enjoy being a Formula 1 driver, something I dreamt of for so long. So yeah, it’s pretty s***.”

Doohan fully departed Alpine's ranks earlier this year, and subsequent plans for a Super Formula campaign have fallen through, after he took part in a rookie test where he crashed three times at the same corner.

Related