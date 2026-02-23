Sebastian Vettel to return to F1?! Here's what he's said about it

Change your timezone:

F1 legend Sebastian Vettel has opened up on a potential return to F1, claiming that he has maintained good relationships with his former teams.

Vettel is a four-time world champion in the sport, and is one of the most successful racers in history, sitting fourth in the all-time list of a number of outstanding categories.

Vettel opted to retire from F1 back in 2022 after suffering two underwhelming years in the midfield with Aston Martin, but is three years younger than seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, and seven years younger that Fernando Alonso, who is currently preparing for his 23rd season in the sport.

Vettel was replaced at Ferrari after 2020 and found himself at the Silverstone-based outfit, but two seasons at Aston Martin yielded just one podium.

Three seasons have passed since he left the sport for good, but Vettel has left the door open to a return if he receives the right offer, while ruling out a full-time return.

"It depends on what the role is exactly and whether it suits me, whether I say I feel like doing it and it's a challenge and somehow excites me."

Vettel's immense record in F1

Despite retiring at the age of just 35, Vettel still managed to put himself firmly in the realms of the most successful F1 drivers of all time.

On top of his four titles, Vettel also claimed 53 grand prix victories, and is fourth in the all-time list of race victors behind only Max Verstappen, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

Vettel also sits fourth on the all-time lists of pole positions and podiums in the sport, and the German legend raced for both Ferrari and Red Bull in his career, becoming a legend at two of the biggest teams in the sport.

A return to the F1 grid, even for a one-off race, would be spectacular, and the very prospect will have F1 fans around the world immensely excited.

