Christian Horner's public return called off at the last-minute

Change your timezone:

Christian Horner’s planned return to the spotlight has reportedly been called off, despite the former Formula 1 team boss being set for a public reappearance.

The ex-Red Bull Racing chief had been due to travel to Australia ahead of the 2026 season for a brief speaking tour titled A Special Evening with Christian Horner: Life in Formula 1 and Beyond.

The series of events was set to feature interactive Q&A sessions with fans in Melbourne (February 24), Sydney (February 26), and Perth (March 2). The Perth date was scheduled for the Monday leading into the Australian Grand Prix (March 6–8), which opens the 2026 Formula 1 season.

However according to PlanetF1, Horner's tour has been delayed and will likely take place in the summer around July or August. The reason was presented as a 'scheduling clash'.

GPFans have contacted the event organisers for comment.

So...is Horner returning to F1 then?

Alpine executive Flavio Briatore confirmed that Horner was 'negotiating' with the team, but reports claim the team doesn't intend to make a decision on a potential sale of its stake until September 2026.

Horner delivered his first interview on the rumours to Australian 9 News Australia's Today Show at the beginning of February, where he said: "Look, so far, I've been going to pretty much every team on the grid, and I've spoken very little publicly since I left Red Bull."

"I've done my shift, I think. And for me, if I were to come back, it would be in a slightly different role to the one that I performed the last 21 years or so, we'll see.

"I mean, the interest in the sport is sky high. There's some fantastic people that want to invest in Formula 1. And, yeah, but I'm in no rush, and if my career stops at the end of my time at Red Bull, I've had an incredible run, and, as I said, only come back to something that was genuinely exciting and and something that could ultimately win."

Related