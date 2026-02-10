F1 star Kimi Antonelli crashes brand new Mercedes

Change your timezone:

Kimi Antonelli has already suffered his first crash of the year, even before fans have had the chance to see the 2026 Formula 1 cars in action.

The incident didn’t happen on the circuit, but on a public road. Mercedes acknowledged the reports in an official statement, confirming that Antonelli was “completely unharmed” and that no other vehicles were involved.

The young driver was reportedly driving close to his new residence in San Marino late on Saturday night or in the early hours of Sunday when the crash took place. Local police confirmed the details of the incident, although they did not disclose who was inside the vehicle.

The crash saw Antonelli's car hit a traffic light pole before continuing into a guardrail, throwing the car across the road and into a retaining wall – with the accident extending 'approximately' 144 meters.

His participation in this week's pre-season testing in Bahrain is expected to be unaffected.

Mercedes confirm Antonelli accident

"The light traffic conditions at that time allowed the damage and consequences to be contained. The driver, a high-performance vehicle, lost control, first striking a traffic light pole on the right shoulder of the roadway, then continuing into the guardrail, which he struck twice.

"As a result, the vehicle was thrown back into the right lane, striking a retaining wall. Initial investigations indicate that the accident extended approximately 144 meters. The occupants were uninjured."

