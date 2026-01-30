Netflix announces new documentary on F1 legend's story

Change your timezone:

Netflix has announced a new documentary focusing on one specific story from the life of F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

The streaming giant has leaned into F1 since the success of hit show Drive to Survive, with one Schumacher film already in the bank and a series about Ayrton Senna.

Now, they have revealed that there will be another Schumacher-focused documentary, this time about the 1994 season - Schumacher's first title-winning year - and it will be titled Schumacher 94.

German legend Schumacher is largely seen as one of the greatest racers in F1 history, having won a joint record seven world championships across his career, and sitting second on the all-time lists of race victories, podiums and pole positions.

While it's his Ferrari titles that are remembered most vividly - five between 2000-2004 in an unprecedented period of dominance - Schumacher's championships earned with Benetton in 1994 and 1995 were arguably two of his most impressive.

The new documentary is going to feature Schumacher's wife Corinna Schumacher, and is set to be released on Netflix later in 2026.

READ MORE: New FIA rule that may stop one team dominating F1 2026 revealed

What happened in the 1994 F1 season?

The 1994 F1 season was marred by tragedy and the death of an F1 legend in Ayrton Senna.

It was the third race of the season in Imola where both Roland Ratzenberger and Senna passed away in two separate incidents throughout the weekend, leaving the world of F1 in utter shock and leading to improved safety measures in the sport.

Senna had just started his partnership with Williams having claimed three world championships with McLaren, and the team went on to win the constructors' championship that year.

But amid the sadness that clouded the sport in 1994, Schumacher claimed eight grand prix victories, and managed to win the title at the last race of the season.

That came in controversial circumstances, however, with both Schumacher and Hill crashing out of the season-ending Australian Grand Prix after a collision which was caused by Schumacher. As a result of the German being a point ahead heading into that final race, he won the 1994 world championship, celebrating on the sidelines as Hill retired from the race having attempted to carry on.

READ MORE: Christian Horner F1 return 'could happen quickly'

Related