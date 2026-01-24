Pierre Gasly responds to online backlash over pictures
Alpine star Pierre Gasly has responded to an online backlash over pictures he posted over the winter.
The Frenchman showed off some alpine (not Alpine) scenes on Instagram on a skiing holiday with his girlfriend, but some fans took issue with his attire.
Gasly wore a red Marlboro ski suit, similar to that of the Ferrari red gear Schumacher would wear on the slopes, and posted the series of pictures on champion's birthday, January 3.
Schumacher suffered an accident skiing in the Alps 12 years ago and has been in a medically induced coma ever since.
Gasly's response
"It was one of his jackets. I love skiing. I've always gone since I was a child. I think it really takes your mind away.
"As I said, I had two weeks. I had one week with my family over Christmas, one week with my friends, which is much needed in my life, just to go away from the environment that we are in usually and just go back to a more traditional life with your friends. I really enjoy this part of things. It was good."
"I think it's unfortunately the life we live in. I think I always show I'm someone very respectful. I had a couple of idols in my life. Michael was and is one of them. So in not a single second I meant anything [bad] by that."
