Controversial F1 boss 'negotiating' return with new team

Controversial former Red Bull chief Christian Horner is negotiating a return to F1, according to a highly placed member of the paddock.

The veteran team principal has been linked with a move to purchase, or be involved in the purchase, of a 24 per cent share in Alpine.

In 2023, Alpine sold its 24 per cent stake to Otro Capital, bringing with it celebrity faces such as Ryan Reynolds and Travis Kelce, which has only grown in valuation.

Now, it has been reported that Otro are looking to sell that share, coinciding with Horner's exit from Red Bull and his reported desire for some kind of F1 team ownership, akin to Toto Wolff at Mercedes.

During Alpine's 2026 livery launch, the team's de facto team principal Briatore finally put end to speculation and confirmed the talks were in progress.

Briatore: 'Horner's negotiating'

"So [suppose] Otro want to sell their participation in Alpine. The moment somebody buys 24% of Otro, we still have 75% [the rest] and we discuss it. But for the moment, this is the situation.

"I've known Christian for many years, I talk with Christian anyway, but this has nothing to do with me.

“First you need to buy [the] Otro [share], and after Renault need to accept the buyer, and after we see what's happening.

"But there's no link with me, because he's negotiating with Otro, he's not negotiating with us."

