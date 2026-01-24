Ferrari launch 2026 F1 car for first time

Change your timezone:

This winter, some teams have launched their 2026 cars with elaborate stage shows, presentations, or (in one case) inviting a load of people onto a cruise ship.

Ferrari didn't take that approach on Friday morning.

In fact, Scuderia fans were treated to an 84-second hype trailer showing the SF-26's livery, the predictable splotches of HP blue, the white cockpit area...and then the video ended. Some stills of the livery have also been posted on the team's social media channels (although their website is conspicuously devoid of anything launch related).

To twist and tangle a meme – this launch event could've very much been an email.

Ferrari in desperate need of bounceback

Fans' hopes for the season have been dampened somewhat by a long and interminable 2025 campaign, which had held so much promise with the arrival of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton, however, failed to record a single grand prix podium all year while team-mate Charles Leclerc went winless for the fourth time in his seven-year Ferrari tenure.

The hope is that giving up on their 2025 season early allowed more development focus to go into moulding the new regulations to the best of their ability. Time will tell.

