Ferrari launch 2026 F1 car for first time
Ferrari launch 2026 F1 car for first time
This winter, some teams have launched their 2026 cars with elaborate stage shows, presentations, or (in one case) inviting a load of people onto a cruise ship.
Ferrari didn't take that approach on Friday morning.
In fact, Scuderia fans were treated to an 84-second hype trailer showing the SF-26's livery, the predictable splotches of HP blue, the white cockpit area...and then the video ended. Some stills of the livery have also been posted on the team's social media channels (although their website is conspicuously devoid of anything launch related).
To twist and tangle a meme – this launch event could've very much been an email.
Ferrari in desperate need of bounceback
Fans' hopes for the season have been dampened somewhat by a long and interminable 2025 campaign, which had held so much promise with the arrival of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
Hamilton, however, failed to record a single grand prix podium all year while team-mate Charles Leclerc went winless for the fourth time in his seven-year Ferrari tenure.
The hope is that giving up on their 2025 season early allowed more development focus to go into moulding the new regulations to the best of their ability. Time will tell.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton retirement verdict revealed by F1 insider
Related
Latest News
Pierre Gasly responds to online backlash over pictures
- Yesterday 21:00
Controversial F1 boss 'negotiating' return with new team
- Yesterday 19:00
Did Ferrari's new F1 car break down on its first time out?
- Yesterday 17:00
Ferrari launch 2026 F1 car for first time
- Yesterday 15:00
Haas F1 team suffer awkward slip-up during car launch
- January 23, 2026 23:00
McLaren land $12 million legal win in star driver contract battle
- January 23, 2026 21:00
Most read
Verstappen completes Mercedes test shortly before Red Bull reveal
- 17 january
Kyle Busch's message for brother Kurt ahead of NASCAR Hall of Fame induction
- 23 january
RAM unveils Dana White-led TV show to pick 2026 NASCAR driver
- 9 january
Huge new name announced for 2026 Daytona 500
- 12 january
Denny Hamlin determined to fulfil Joe Gibbs NASCAR promise despite family tragedy
- Yesterday 01:03
First clip of 2026 F1 cars in action revealed
- 9 january